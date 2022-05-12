Did Balenciaga just throw Converse shoes into fire? Netizens troll Sneakers for their recent limited edition product

Shoe or just shoo away? Women's limited edition - Paris High top sneaker has created the buzz over the internet for its weird burnt look. The Luxury fashion house Balenciaga is nothing less than being trolled by netizens for launching its overly spoiled-like sneakers, dubbed "Paris Sneaker".



If you could spot it there on the product's representative image - the brand's logo is inked at the end of the toe and its graffiti logo in colour contrast on the sole. The severely tattered, distressed shoes went viral with netizens wondering whether the brand just burnt the footwear before launch.

According to Balenciaga's official website, the sneakers are made using fully-destroyed cotton and rubber with ribs all over the fabric. Check below to know about what's in the pair of shoes:

PRODUCT DETAILS

• Full destroyed cotton and rubber

• Sneaker

• Rippings allover the fabric

• Balenciaga logo printed at the edge of the toe

• Balenciaga graffiti logo in color contrast on sole

• Embossed size at back

• 8 eyelets lace-up vamp

• Vulcanized sole

• Made in China

• Wipe with a soft cloth

Material: 100% cotton

According to CNN, Balenciaga has said that the shabby-looking aesthetic of the sneakers is even more accentuated in the campaign images to suggest that they “are meant to be worn for a lifetime”. As per the brand, the new sneakers are a “retooled classic design”, finished with “distressed canvas and rough edges, affecting a pre-worn look”. The latest collection comes in lace-up style, either high-top or backless.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 09:41 AM IST