Man Sniffs & Licks Couch Spot Where Underage Girl Was Sitting; Deplorable Video From Miami Dance Studio Sparks Outrage

Caught On Camera: Man Sniffs & Licks Couch Spot Where Underage Girl Was Sitting; Bizarre Video From Miami Dance Studio Sparks Outrage | X @unlimited_ls

A deeply disturbing incident at a Miami dance studio has triggered widespread outrage after surveillance footage surfaced showing a man sniffing and licking the spot where an underage girl had been sitting moments earlier. The video, first reported by TMZ, has been circulating across social media, prompting concern among parents and local authorities.

According to Miami Springs Police Chief Matthew Castillo, the owner of the dance studio contacted authorities late Tuesday night after reviewing the footage while closing the business. The video shows the young girl finishing her dance lesson and walking out. Within seconds, a man enters the studio, approaches the couch, bends down, and appears to sniff and lick the exact spot she had occupied only moments before.

WATCH VIDEO:

NEW: Security camera at a Miami dance studio shows a man walk in and sniff the spot where an underage student had been sitting



The dance studio contacted the police, and an investigation is underway pic.twitter.com/hBnQDdPwNy — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) November 20, 2025

Castillo described the behavior as 'disturbing and strange,' adding that officers immediately launched an investigation upon reviewing the clip.

Police Action:

Police say they were able to quickly identify the man seen in the footage, and they are currently working with prosecutors to determine whether criminal charges are appropriate. Although no physical contact occurred between the man and the minor, authorities emphasized that the nature of the act raises significant concerns, particularly given the vulnerability of children in such settings.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The viral video has intensified discussions around child safety in public spaces, with many viewers online labeling the man’s actions as 'predatory' and demanding accountability. Commenters have also urged dance studios, gyms, and other similar facilities for minors to strengthen their security protocols, including better access control and increased staff vigilance.

Meanwhile, the dance studio has assured parents that additional safety measures will be implemented immediately. Police continue to monitor the situation and have confirmed they are aware of the man’s location as the investigation progresses.