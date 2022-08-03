7-year-old school boy turns Zomato delivery partner after father's accident, rides cycle till 11 PM to reach customers

Stories of gratitude and appreciation often make it to social media these days, while such instances are not just inspirational but also insightful and reflective about reality. Food delivery brands such as Swiggy, Zomato and other are seen featuring untold back stories and greetings from their team members on official website, Linkedin and other networking platforms.
In such a case brought to light via Twitter, a 7-year-old school boy was seen performing the duty of a Zomato delivery agent after his father met with an accident. In a tweet thread shared by a user Rahul Mittal, a school boy was reported to have temporarily turned food delivery boy. It was suggested he attended school in the morning hours of the day and later resorted to his dad's work to support the family financially. According to the tweet, the school boy is on duty from 6-11 PM.
The area where the incident was spotted is yet to be known. Also, the concerned boy's name was allegedly edited and removed from the uploaded video. However, the video suggests that the father is alive and subject to conditions restricting him from field work. FPJ has tried to connect with the Twitter user for details.
The video shared on the micro-blogging website was a conversation between the customer (Rahul) and the minor boy. It can be learned that the 7-year-old went door to door via a bicycle to provide meal orders to Zomato customers. The child can be heard saying that bookings come on the app to his father's enrolled profile and he now takes charge of them.
Watch Video:
Some netizens raised concerns of child labour associated to the young school boy turned delivery boy. However, many appreciated the 7-year-old's supportive gesture towards his family for courageously substituting his father at work. Speedy recovery wishes from the parent also surfaced in comments section of the video tweet.
Take a look at some reactions, right here:
Zomato replies to look into the matter:
