7-year-old school boy turns Zomato delivery partner after father's accident, rides cycle till 11 PM to reach customers

In such a case brought to light via Twitter, a 7-year-old school boy was seen performing the duty of a Zomato delivery agent after his father met with an accident. In a tweet thread shared by a user Rahul Mittal, a school boy was reported to have temporarily turned food delivery boy. It was suggested he attended school in the morning hours of the day and later resorted to his dad's work to support the family financially. According to the tweet, the school boy is on duty from 6-11 PM.

The area where the incident was spotted is yet to be known. Also, the concerned boy's name was allegedly edited and removed from the uploaded video. However, the video suggests that the father is alive and subject to conditions restricting him from field work. FPJ has tried to connect with the Twitter user for details.

The video shared on the micro-blogging website was a conversation between the customer (Rahul) and the minor boy. It can be learned that the 7-year-old went door to door via a bicycle to provide meal orders to Zomato customers. The child can be heard saying that bookings come on the app to his father's enrolled profile and he now takes charge of them.

This 7 year boy is doing his father job as his father met with an accident the boy go to school in the morning and after 6 he work as a delivery boy for @zomato we need to motivate the energy of this boy and help his father to get into feet #zomato pic.twitter.com/5KqBv6OVVG — RAHUL MITTAL (@therahulmittal) August 1, 2022

Some netizens raised concerns of child labour associated to the young school boy turned delivery boy. However, many appreciated the 7-year-old's supportive gesture towards his family for courageously substituting his father at work. Speedy recovery wishes from the parent also surfaced in comments section of the video tweet.

True that ! And when this courage is shown by a young blood like this kid i t indeed dazzles me — RAHUL MITTAL (@therahulmittal) August 2, 2022

Thanks for ur Excellent support and gift... Definitely made his day ✌️👍❤️ — Shah Faisal (@ShahFaisalFast) August 2, 2022

God bless his father with speedy recovery and bless his son. — Sumeet Batra (@kingofpopdj) August 2, 2022

Yeah we hope that too — RAHUL MITTAL (@therahulmittal) August 2, 2022

Zomato replies to look into the matter:

Hi Rahul, kindly share his father's details with us via a private message. https://t.co/jcTFuGSv2G — zomato care (@zomatocare) August 1, 2022

