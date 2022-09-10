'RIP Queen Elizabeth II': Ukrainian soldiers write British monarch's name on bombs before firing them towards Russian troops

Ukrainian soldiers were reportedly seen writing tributes to the deceased Queen Elizabeth II on their missiles before launching them at Russian military targets. A man who claimed himself as a Ukrainian artilleryman shared the images of bombs inscribed with “R.I.P Queen Elizabeth II."

The unique salute in honour of Queen Elizabeth II, worded on explosive shells, marked messages of condolence and respect for the respectful lady from the Royal family. The photos tweeted by the netizen shows: “R.I.P Queen Elizabeth II', “Keep calm and carry on” and “Glory to The Queen."

The images were captioned in the native language, to read (translated), “Ukrainian artillery men's sincere gratitude and respect to the remarkable leader of a great nation.”

🇺🇦/🇬🇧 Українські артилеристи із вдячністю вшановують славетну лідерку великого народу / Ukrainian artillery men’s sincere gratitude and respect to the remarkable leader of a great nation pic.twitter.com/BGoUGCf1eF — Відбій пожизненной тривоги (@denintern) September 9, 2022

Following the sad demise of the Queen, Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, joined a slew of foreign leaders in paying their respects to the late monarch. Talking to the microblogging platform, he wrote, “It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the Ukrainian people, we extend sincere condolences to the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.”

It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the 🇺🇦 people, we extend sincere condolences to the @RoyalFamily, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 8, 2022