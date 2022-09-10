e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'RIP Queen Elizabeth II': Ukrainian soldiers write British monarch's name on bombs before firing them towards Russian troops

'RIP Queen Elizabeth II': Ukrainian soldiers write British monarch's name on bombs before firing them towards Russian troops

The images were shared on Twitter to go viral.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 10, 2022, 12:44 PM IST
article-image

Ukrainian soldiers were reportedly seen writing tributes to the deceased Queen Elizabeth II on their missiles before launching them at Russian military targets. A man who claimed himself as a Ukrainian artilleryman shared the images of bombs inscribed with “R.I.P Queen Elizabeth II."

The unique salute in honour of Queen Elizabeth II, worded on explosive shells, marked messages of condolence and respect for the respectful lady from the Royal family. The photos tweeted by the netizen shows: “R.I.P Queen Elizabeth II', “Keep calm and carry on” and “Glory to The Queen."

The images were captioned in the native language, to read (translated), “Ukrainian artillery men's sincere gratitude and respect to the remarkable leader of a great nation.”

Following the sad demise of the Queen, Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, joined a slew of foreign leaders in paying their respects to the late monarch. Talking to the microblogging platform, he wrote, “It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the Ukrainian people, we extend sincere condolences to the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.”

Read Also
Love, peace and co-existence: Shashi Tharoor joins netizens to react over couple draped in...
article-image
Read Also
Watch: Argentinian TV host 'celebrates' Queen Elizabeth II's death, calls it 'good news'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'RIP Queen Elizabeth II': Ukrainian soldiers write British monarch's name on bombs before firing...

'RIP Queen Elizabeth II': Ukrainian soldiers write British monarch's name on bombs before firing...

Watch: Argentinian TV host 'celebrates' Queen Elizabeth II's death, calls it 'good news'

Watch: Argentinian TV host 'celebrates' Queen Elizabeth II's death, calls it 'good news'

Why is 'Arrest Jubin Nautiyal' trending on Twitter ahead of upcoming Houston concert?

Why is 'Arrest Jubin Nautiyal' trending on Twitter ahead of upcoming Houston concert?

Kili Paul, sister Neema enjoy Dhanush and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Enna Solla' song; watch video

Kili Paul, sister Neema enjoy Dhanush and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Enna Solla' song; watch video

Watch: Little girl cries holding Ganpati Bappa tightly, emotionally refuses to bid farewell

Watch: Little girl cries holding Ganpati Bappa tightly, emotionally refuses to bid farewell