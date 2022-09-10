Watch: Argentinian TV host 'celebrates' Queen Elizabeth II's death, calls it 'good news'

An Argentina television show anchor has gone viral for disrespecting Queen Elizabeth II onscreen. The journalist, identified as Santiago Cuneo, was seen drinking champagne while announcing the news update. He has sparked a lot of aversion for his disgraceful action over Queen Elizabeth II's demise.

The TV journalist was seen celebrating the demise of the deceased British monarch by pulling open a bottle of champagne and flaunting it in front of viewers, later he also called the happening 'good news.'

Reportedly, when media outlets translated his news delivery into English, he was noted of saying, "She’s done for good. Loud applause for Satan who has finally taken her. The old bag of s**t has died. The old b**ch has died."

Watch:

i wish you could all truly understand and admire how this argentinian tv host is celebrating the death of the queen. it's a true piece of art. pic.twitter.com/onm1F5sx0z — mauro 🎃 (@mauro_txt) September 8, 2022