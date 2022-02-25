Love, peace and co-existence: Shashi Tharoor joins netizens to react over couple draped in Russia-Ukraine flag

For weeks, Ukrainians have lived under tension and fearful situation, over the advancing threat of an attack from Russia.

Early on February 24, Russia triggered its shots towards the country, also shelling the capital city of Kyiv.Missiles and bombs rained from the sky, helicopters buzzed overhead, tanks rolled across the border from Belarus and paratroopers descended from the skies like a swarm of locusts.

However, with those who believe that war is no solution to a crisis, reacted in appreciation to a image of a couple draped in the conflicting country flags.

In a picture going viral on social media we can a man wearing Ukraine's national flag embracing in affection and love a female draped in Russia's flag. This was a subtle gesture to hint peace and love over war.

Social media is reacting to the image, even MP Shashi Tharoor commented sharing the image in a tweet. "Poignant: A man draped in the Ukrainian flag embraces a woman wearing the Russian flag. Let us hope love, peace & co-existence triumph over war & conflict," said Tharoor via Twitter.

However, the image is not a recent click, and dates back to the days of 2019, from a concert in Warsaw by Belarusan rapper Max Korzh.

Check how netizens reacted, right here:

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 02:42 PM IST