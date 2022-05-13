RIP Logic! THIS dupatta scene from Sangita Ghosh's Swarna Ghar is now viral

Logic and soap operas don't go hand in hand, right? For instance, pregnancy which is termed to be a duration less than or about 9 months is dragged to years long in serials like Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya. Also, another case is that of the recent scene from Colors TV's Swarna Ghar wherein the hero rescues a woman from being strangulated by an electric fan that's stuck her dupatta via tearing the cloth by his mouth rather than any other sensible measures.

Wait, what? Too away from cliche', isn't it? However, at the same time, its too hilarious too. The scene unfolded with the female lead Sangita Ghosh's duppatta accidently getting rolled into the air equipment which followed by reactions of the other characters in the backdrop. Later, the hero stepped in to not cut off the power supply but to tear the cloth via his teeth.

With several memes and trolls over the scene, an acting professional Kamya Shalabh Dang wrote on Twitter, "This is precisely why despite having some brilliant actors TV content is looked down upon, compared to Films and web."

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 09:54 AM IST