Remember 'Aaj Toh Sunday Hai' Meme Girl? Her New Video On 'Jale Par Namak Nahi Sauce Chidakna' Is Now Going Viral

Remember the video of the girl named Shavani who gave the world the viral 'Aaj toh Sunday hai' meme? She is back with another video on her Instagram page. This time, the girl recorded herself adding a suggestion to the popular Hindi idiom 'Jale par namak chidakna (Sprinkling salt on wound).' In the video, meme girl Shravani asked people to ditch salt and try some sauce instead, claiming it might be a better option as it turn out tastier. It was a fun video that she filmed in her usual tone.

Watch video

Meme girl asks people to add sauce, not salt in funny video

The video showed her promoting a sauce brand as they held the product in her hand. Filled with laughter, she spoke on camera and asked viewers to replace salt with sauce, while referring to the popular saying.

Ends reel with her signature laugh

She was heard saying, "Mein toh kehti hu jale par namak chidakne ke jagah sauce chidak do. At least tasty toh lagega (I say that you must sprinkle sauce on wounds instead of salt. At least it would be tasty)." Did the video end there? No. The viral girl concluded the reel in her usual style. She passed her signature laugh to wrap up.

Sauce brand reacts

The girl uploaded the clip online earlier this June. It is already viral on Instagram and has attracted more than two million views. Also, the sauce brand Veeba took a note of her video. Their reacted to it and wrote, "Sauce ki tarah sweet n chilli aap bhi hain (Just like sauce, you are sweet and chili)."

Shravani's 'Aaj toh Sunday hai' meme

Earlier, the girl's 'Aaj toh Sunday hai' video went viral on social media. It was a reel in which Shravani was expressing her joy about a Sunday.

Her words impressed netizens so much that they turned it into a meme. It also caught the attention of music composer Yashraj Muskhate who transformed the girl's words into lyrics of a peppy song.