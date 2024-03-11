Radhika's 'Ekdum Krishna Lage Che' Music Reel Hits 19.5 Million Views, Receives Praise From Yashraj Mukhate

What's trending these days on social media? One of the videos taking the internet by storm comes from the Ambani pre-wedding bash. It shows music composer Mayur Jumani recreating the words of Radhika Merchant's words "Wow, ekdum Krishna lage che" into a song. Uploaded as a music reel, the creation has gone viral and crossed 19 million views on Instagram. WATCH VIDEO:

A sneak peek into what the reel offers

The reel opens to show Radhika Marchant adorably smiling and saying "Wow, Jai Shree Krishna." It follows with a musical touch embodying her words "Ekdum Krishna lage che." Jumani impressively uses a guitar, launchpad, and a flute as well to recreate Radhika's words.

Music version goes viral

"Can’t get Ekdum Krishna Lage che out of my head. Jamnagar universe ka hangover nahi utra abhi tak," he captioned the Instagram reel which has won the hearts of people and crossed 19 million views within three days of surfacing online. The comments section was loaded with reactions praising the music composer's version of Radhika's remark. While many shared heart and clap emojis, one of the internet users wrote, "Ekdum talented lage Che."

Netizens react

Meanwhile, people asked Jumani to come up with a longer version of the musical piece as they fell in love with the glimpse of the song expressed in the reel. Voices echoed, saying, "We want a longer version!" Another comment worth noting was the appreciation received for the soulful flute cover. "Flute came out of the syllabus and surprised everyone."

"Loved it," says Yashraj Mukhate

Cheer and chants went on and on, and even reached the ears of popular music composer Yashraj Mukhate, who went viral for his "Rasode Me Kaun Tha" meme rap a few years ago. He reacted to Mayir Jumani's version of tweaking Radhika's words and said, "Loved it."