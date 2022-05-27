e-Paper Get App

Ravi Shastri turns 60 today! Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh and others send wishes

Cricketers take to Twitter and wish him Happy Birthday

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 27, 2022, 04:17 PM IST
article-image

Former head coach of the India national cricket team Ravi Shastri turns 60 today (27 May). Apart from being an international cricketer, Shastri has a huge fan base for his commentary around the world.

Multiple cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, and others took to Twitter and poured wishes for him wishing Happy Birthday.

Here's what cricketers have shared:

