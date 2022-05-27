Ravi Shastri turns 60 today! Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh and others send wishes

Former head coach of the India national cricket team Ravi Shastri turns 60 today (27 May). Apart from being an international cricketer, Shastri has a huge fan base for his commentary around the world.

Multiple cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, and others took to Twitter and poured wishes for him wishing Happy Birthday.

Here's what cricketers have shared:

Happy birthday to a teammate and a friend who lives & breathes cricket and was always there to discuss cricket with me!



Hope you're celebrating the day just like the doctor ordered, Ravi! 😉 pic.twitter.com/hi3kU9XbEI — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 27, 2022

Happy Birthday Ravi Bhai @RaviShastriOfc . Wishing you good health & happiness always 🙌 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 27, 2022

Wish you a very happy birthday @RaviShastriOfc bhai. Keep rocking the way you do 🕺 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 27, 2022

Birthday wishes are optional when you celebrate life daily. 🎂



Enjoy your day, @RaviShastriOfc! 🥳🥛 pic.twitter.com/Ibii4ivLMK — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 27, 2022

Happy birthday senior! Have a blessed year ahead! 🎂 @RaviShastriOfc — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 27, 2022

230 international matches 👍

6938 runs & 280 wickets in international cricket 👌

1983 World Cup-winner 🏆



Birthday wishes to the former #TeamIndia Captain & former India Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc. 🎂 👏 pic.twitter.com/dGZ4Rc03ZR — BCCI (@BCCI) May 27, 2022

Pick any iconic moment in Indian cricket in last few decades and you'll find @RaviShastriOfc there. On the field, in the comm box or in the dressing room. Happy Birthday to Indian cricket's man for all seasons. pic.twitter.com/w1ZYoUtJas — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 27, 2022

Happy birthday @RaviShastriOfc Sir, appreciate your support always. Have a great day and year ahead. God bless you. 🤗 pic.twitter.com/wiJqwfUXt8 — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) May 27, 2022

Birthday wishes stay blessed @RaviShastriOfc Have a great year ahead 😘 — Chetan Sharma (@chetans1987) May 27, 2022

