e-Paper Get App

Watch video: Son turns the table by acting like mom

Video of son talking like a mom to her mom has gone viral

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 27, 2022, 01:37 PM IST
article-image

In a video, the mom is seen ordering from drive-through. When she orders coffee the son turns the table by replying with an iconic dialogue "We have coffee at home!"

The video has been uploaded by thebutanclan on Instagram a few days back and since then it has gained 12 Million views, 1 Million likes and multiple comments.

Watch video:

Read Also
Watch video: Mother's prayers get accepted as her 7-year-old son succeeds in standing on his own for...
article-image
Read Also
Watch video: Kids take fun time in school to another level
article-image
Read Also
Watch video: Neeraj Chopra challenges The Great Khali for #JavRun
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralWatch video: Son turns the table by acting like mom

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi calls drones 'game-changer' in agriculture, important to improve last-mile healthcare...

PM Modi calls drones 'game-changer' in agriculture, important to improve last-mile healthcare...

NCB clears Aryan Khan in drugs-on-cruise case: 8 key takeaways

NCB clears Aryan Khan in drugs-on-cruise case: 8 key takeaways

Mumbai: BBA graduate arrested for 1.5 crore crypto fraud

Mumbai: BBA graduate arrested for 1.5 crore crypto fraud

Aryan Khan gets clean chit: Here is a look at timeline of events in Mumbai cruise drug bust case

Aryan Khan gets clean chit: Here is a look at timeline of events in Mumbai cruise drug bust case

Aryan Khan given clean chit by NCB in drugs-on-cruise case

Aryan Khan given clean chit by NCB in drugs-on-cruise case