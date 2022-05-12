Ratan Tata shares reason behind launching Nano, netizens call him 'true gem'

We all know what eminent personality Ratan Tata is - his passion, values for work and love for people has never failed to impress. He has always been in the news, not only for his business acumen, but also for his generous heart.

Nano is a car that requires no introduction. Some despised it, while others thought it was a brilliant invention by Ratan Tata. He recently posted on Instagram a picture of himself with the car and explained his philosophy behind the invention of the car.

His caption read, "What really motivated me, and sparked a desire to produce such a vehicle, was constantly seeing Indian families on scooters, maybe the child sandwiched between the mother and father, riding to wherever they were going, often on slippery roads. One of the benefits of being in the School of Architecture, it had taught me to doodle when I was free. At first we were trying to figure out how to make two wheelers safer, the doodles became four wheels, no windows, no doors, just a basic dune buggy. But I finally decided it should be a car. The Nano, was always meant for all our people."

Netizens have praised him as a "true gem" after reading his post. There is no doubt that he has and continues to inspire millions of people through his great work and efforts. Some comments on his post for our readers:

"Always thinking about the mankind ❤️❤️kudos and blessings to you sir#LegendForReason❤️"

"BUT PEOPLE DIDN'T UNDERSTAND IT AND STARTED MAKING FUN OF IT . YOU ARE A LEGEND SIR , YOUR LEGACY"

"You are an inspiration sir❤"

"Sir, whenever I see a Nano on the road, I say to myself - "What an underrated car". Sad that it got discontinued. But I'm sure there are people who will always preserve it as a treasure."

"That was actually a revolution thinking beyond the comfort zone and having a car in each house. A bold step nevertheless "

"An entrepreneur who thinks about his people is the epitome! As an entrepreneur, I wish and try to gain a few qualities like yours! You are the best Sir! ❤️"

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 06:29 PM IST