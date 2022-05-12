Not Kiara Advani, but THIS 6-year-old Kiara Kaur makes history by becoming world's youngest World Expo speaker

Previously, children as young as six were expected to be playing, but this is no longer the case in today's world. Take a look at this 6-year-old Indian-American girl who became the World Expo's youngest speaker. It is a proud moment for both India and America that the younger generation has broken through the age barrier.

She is a first-class student who recently delivered a speech on "Small Changes, Big Difference" at the Dubai World Expo 2022, whereas her speech at the International Women's Week celebrations at the Mexico Pavilian was more focused on women's empowerment.

Kiara Kaur told NDTV, "It was exciting to speak to an audience at this great event." "I prepared my speech by speaking to my grandmother, Commander Dr Rita Bhatra, who had served the Border Security Force for 40 years".

"Women empowerment lies in equal opportunity for young girls in education, rights, health, decision-making, wages, and professional opportunities," she added.

Last year, this brilliant girl became the youngest TedEx speaker, and two years ago, she set a record of reading 36 books in an hour and forty-five minutes. Both The Asia Book of Records and The World Book of Records, London, have endorsed this as a record.

According to NDTV, "The family says the child is not forced to set records." Her mother, Dr Little Mahendra, said, "We feel happy and great about our child's achievement." My parents, her inspiration, deserve full credit."

On her dream, Kiara said, "I want to be the President so I can govern and help the poor."

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 04:53 PM IST