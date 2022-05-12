Watch video: Woman wears beard to attract pet's attention, here's what happened next

It is difficult to get a cat's attention, huh? It seems to be a tricky affair at times because the things that interest them are rare and dependent on their mood.

The video, which was recently shared by @catnamedroswell, depicts a cat named 'Roswell' who is interested in a beard. So, what? The woman care taker of the pet animal puts on a fake beard to attract the cat's attention.

Is the animal convinced over her changed looks? It's amusing to see how that cat is still uninterested in the cat's human mom. It's sad to see that the efforts put in by the woman go in vain, yet it is hilarious to see how the cat ignores them all.

Tough time for the lady to trick the cat who seems gender biased on expressing love and affection. Maybe the cat is more interested in men than the women, this is something suggested by the Instagram users below in the comments.

The video was shared on her Instagram account and has since received over 7000 likes. It was captioned, "Typical cat mom behavior in our house."

Netizens' reactions are pretty hilarious. Why don't you check them out?

"My lady, I'm not interested. Can't you see?!? : Roswell probably"

"Roswell is like," if you don’t get out of my face right now. " LMAOOOOO"

"Dad! It’s time to call the funny farm "Roswell, probably."

"Ros said, "Nah. It’s fugazi. "

You won't believe it, but some netizens also offered her solutions and suggestions, which she could try the next time.

