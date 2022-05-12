This time, not with his mother! Kishan Samayamantry grooves to DeeWun's 'Mek It Bunx Up', netizens call it 'Spicy moves'

Remember the mother-son dancing duo? Identified as Lohitha Ravikiran and her son Kishan Samayamantry, have grooved to almost every trending beat, from Dholida to Arabic Kuthu.

In the recent video shared by Kishan, we can see him enjoying the beats of music artist DeeWun - 'Mek It Bunx Up'. Is the dance number again with his mumma? This time, no! He does have a female dancing partner this time too, however, it isn't Lohi on the floor. Kishan has paired up with @khaspa_laya to hook to the dance moves.

Watch the video, right here:

Netizens seem to have loved the couple exhibiting their dancing skills with a power packed performance. Within a few days of release, the Instagram reel took to gather over 12K views and multiple reactions. The comment section was flooded with fans writing in praise, "Ayoooo noice", "Fire rolling", "Spicy moves" and so on...

Check out some comments, right here:

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 10:34 AM IST