Watch: Girl wins race despite losing a shoe at the start

Life is 1% what happens to us and 99% how we react to it.

Recently, a video went viral in which a girl losses a shoe at the start point of a race. Her reaction is winning hearts on the internet.

In the video, the participants start running but her shoe comes off. She comes back and puts on the shoe and starts running again. In an instant she passed her competitors and wins the race. Inspiring a lot people to never give up no matter how things start.

“Her shoe came off at the start of the race, but instead of quitting, she did this,” reads the text on the video.

The video was uploaded by goodnews_movement yesterday on Instagram with a caption, "Talaya Crawford lost her sneaker at the beginning of race but instead of just giving up... she put that shoe on and ran faster than ever. I love the GRIT here... life might have setbacks but it's how you deal with those setups. Great job, Talaya!!!"

Since posted the video has been watched more than 2 million times and had received multiple likes and comments.



Have a look at the video:

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 05:10 PM IST