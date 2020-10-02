‘Ranveer Singh of journalism’: Twitterati in splits after Pradeep Bhandari’s ‘360-degree reportage’ on Sushant’s death goes viral

Republic TV journalist Pradeep Bhandari headlined after he accused of being attacked by ‘NDTV and ABP’ goons for ‘speaking the truth’.
Bhandari, who has been actively reporting on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, has been hailed by SSR fans for the coverage he has been providing. Not to mention, there’s a Pradeep Bhandari fan club account on Twitter.
Now, a video has surfaced online where Bhandari can be seen aggressively circling around Rajput’s Bandra residence with his cameraperson.
In the video, Bhandari can be heard saying that the CBI is considering to add Section 302 murder charge in the actor’s death case.
He adds that this will go against “Rhea gang” which has been claiming that the actor committed suicide.
The video has gone viral on Twitter, with many mocking Bhandari for his “dramatic” reportage.
One user wrote, "If Jitendra Jumping Jack was a reporter instead of an actor..."
"Comedy time, better comedian than Kapil Sharma, dramebaazing at its peak," added another.
Another commented, "The hell did I just watch?? No self-respecting journalist would ever reduce themselves to this nonsense. This is literally called a media circus. Joke."
Here are some more reactions.
About a week ago, journalists thronged outside the Narcotics Control Bureau office near Ballard Estate, Fort, Mumbai, the chaos to cover Simone Khambatta ensued into a scuffle.
Videos surfaced across social media platforms where a heated exchange among the reporters resulted in one of them slapping Bhandari. Many tried to sort it out and keep the two parties apart, until the cops intervened.
Sharing the video on Twitter, Bhandari wrote, “Know what is the cost of speaking the truth in Maharashtra? As the well-known faces of the cartel are getting exposed, their anger continues to grow. When the police didn’t do anything, NDTV and ABP goons sent journalists to assault me. But I am not someone who breaks easily.”
Meanwhile, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti also wrote on Instagram that the CBI is to file Section 302.
She wrote, “Finally!! CBI to file a case under SECTION 302 #Revolution4SSR,” followed by, “We have faith in CBI, we are an inch closer to finding the truth! Next few days are crucial… We might hear some good news. Very hopeful. I know God is with us for sure. We are calling it #Revolution4SSR ARE YOU WITH US??”
The CBI registered a case on August 6 after a notification from the Centre on the recommendation of the Bihar government. The CBI team along with the CFSL team arrived in Mumbai on August 20, a day after the Supreme Court gave the nod for the federal agency probe.
The CBI during its stay recorded the statement of several accused, including Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, father Indrajit and several others.
Currently, Rhea and Showik are in judicial custody after they were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drugs case surrounding the death of Sushant. The ED is probing a money laundering probe into the case.
