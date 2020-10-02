‘Ranveer Singh of journalism’: Twitterati in splits after Pradeep Bhandari’s ‘360-degree reportage’ on Sushant’s death goes viral

Republic TV journalist Pradeep Bhandari headlined after he accused of being attacked by ‘NDTV and ABP’ goons for ‘speaking the truth’.

Bhandari, who has been actively reporting on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, has been hailed by SSR fans for the coverage he has been providing. Not to mention, there’s a Pradeep Bhandari fan club account on Twitter.

Now, a video has surfaced online where Bhandari can be seen aggressively circling around Rajput’s Bandra residence with his cameraperson.

In the video, Bhandari can be heard saying that the CBI is considering to add Section 302 murder charge in the actor’s death case.

He adds that this will go against “Rhea gang” which has been claiming that the actor committed suicide.

The video has gone viral on Twitter, with many mocking Bhandari for his “dramatic” reportage.