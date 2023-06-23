Rains Finally Arrive In Mumbai; City Welcomes Monsoon By Sharing Visuals From Rainy Day On Social Media |

Mumbai witnessed rainfall on Friday morning in some parts of the city. Following the pleasant weather which came as a relief from the scorching heat and humidity, people took to share visuals from the scenic rainy day on social media.

The people of the city were eagerly waiting for the rain. It wouldn't be wrong if we say that the magical words for Mumbaikars were "Rains have arrived." Netizens began to trend the hashtag 'Mumbai Rains' on the microblogging site.

Check tweets

Mumbai Weather

The India Meteorological Department said in its report that Mumbai would witness partly cloudy skies on Friday with likely rainfall, light to moderate, for the next two days.

Mumbai's temperature on Friday morning was recorded at 29.8°C, while the humidity was noted to 75%. The weather agency informed the city's maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34°C & 28°C.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'satisfactory' category, with a reading of 73. For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.