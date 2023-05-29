WATCH: Jio tower dramatically collapses during stormy weather in Rajasthan village, video goes viral |

A video allegedly from a village in Rajasthan shows a tall telecommunication collapsing dramatically due to severe weather conditions in the region. Netizens shared the video on social media and claimed it to be a Jio tower falling down due to strong winds and dust storms. The footage has gone viral. WATCH VIDEO:

What's in the viral video?

The mobile tower incident was reported from a village of Rajasthan (according to social media: Harsore village).

In the video, heavy and gusty winds saw pulling down a tall-standing tower which couldn't resist the unlikely weather there. The tower which stood upright initially seemed to lose its balance seconds after stormy conditions were observed in the village, leading to the fall of the tower.

Meanwhile, locals who recorded the incident on camera were heard screaming in the top of their voice while witnessing the disastrous collapse.

Here's what reports say about the incident

Taking note of the case, Hindi newspaper Dainik Bhaskar reported that a Jio Company's mobile tower fell down in Adel village of Barmer District, Rajasthan. No injuries or casualties were recorded, said the news report while informing that District Collector Arun Purohit has instructed all SDMs and officers to remain alert to the consequences of stormy weather in the region.

So far, there is no statement released by the telecommunications company in this regard.

Weather in Rajasthan

The meteorological department on Saturday issued an 'orange' alert for parts of Rajasthan where intense thunderstorms and squally weather were predicted for May 28 and 29. It has also issued a 'yellow' alert for May 30 and 31.