 Dramatic visuals show German bridge turning into ashes after a controlled blast using 150 kg explosives, video viral
A video captures the dramatic incident of the felling of the 450-metre-long Rahmede Valley Bridge in Lüdenscheid, Germany.

Updated: Monday, May 08, 2023, 01:42 PM IST
Rahmede Valley Bridge Demolition | Twitter

A video of a bridge being demolished at Germany has surfaced online. It captures the dramatic incident of the felling of the 450-metre-long Rahmede Valley Bridge in Lüdenscheid, Germany. WATCH:

The construction was reportedly pulled down to ashes years after it was prohibited for public usage due to the poor condition of it. According to news reports, the A45 Rahmedetal motorway bridge had been closed bridge since 2 December 2021 due to cracks and damage. Its demolition took place on Sunday, May 7.

It was noted that 150 kilograms of explosives were used in a controlled blast to demolish the bridge. Also, as many as 50 stacked containers were used to create a barrier to protect neighbouring buildings. 

By 10th June , all debris left over after the explosion is to be removed. Lüdenscheid ran the live broadcast of the demolition. The new bridge should take five years to build, according to reports. 

The German bridge was dated back to the days of 1960s when it was constructed between 1965 and 1968.

article-image

