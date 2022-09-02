Five days after razing Noida's Twin Towers to the ground, debris lies at demolition site; WATCH

Five days after the demolition of the illegal 30-storeyed Supertech towers in Noida, the debris still lies at the site. Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering, who carried out the demolition process, said it would take 90 days to clear the debris, estimated to be around 80,000 tonnes of concrete, steel and iron.

A video shared by news agency ANI today shows the huge debris of the demolished towers lying on the ground.

After the demolition, a meeting with residents was held at the Emerald Court society in the afternoon by officials of Edifice Engineering, Jet Demolitions, Central Building Research Institute and the Noida Authority while Police Commissioner Alok Singh and Joint Commissioner Love Kumar were also present.

Mayur Mehta, project manager for Edifice Engineering, said the debris management plan has been submitted to the Noida Authority and accepted by them.

Edifice Engineering partner Utkarsh Mehta said around 35,000 cubic metres or approximately 80,000 tonnes of debris was left in the aftermath of the eye-popping event.

Around 50,000 tonnes of it has been absorbed in the basements of the now-demolished towers while the remaining would be disposed of in 90 days.

Supertech Towers demolished:

Nine years after a residents association went to court over the illegally built Supertech twin towers here, a series of controlled explosions reduced the 100-metre tall structures to a massive pile of rubble.

Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) were gone in seconds, in a spectacular crash that took 3,700 tonnes of explosives bored into the pillars and walls of the structures.

In the biggest such demolition seen in the country, the floors of the twin towers collapsed onto each other in a stack as thousands watched from vantage points outside the 'exclusion zone' in Noida's sector-93 on the outskirts of New Delhi.

As the buildings went down, a cloud of dust rose obscuring the very final moments of the structures that the Supreme Court had ordered a year back to be demolished.

About 5,000 people from the adjoining Emerald Court and ATS Village societies had left their homes, hours before the demolition carried out around 2.30 pm. Nearly 3,000 vehicles and over 150 pets were also taken out of harm's way for the next several hours.