'Orange' alert issued for Rajasthan: Intense thunderstorms & hailstorms expected on May 28-29

File

Jaipur: The meteorological department on Saturday issued an 'orange' alert for parts of Rajasthan where intense thunderstorms and thundersquall are expected on May 28-29.

It has also issued a 'yellow' alert for May 30 and 31, officials said.

Heavy rain and hailstorm with gusty winds are likely in parts of Rajasthan on May 28-29 due to the effect of a fresh western disturbance, a Met department official said.

The weather department has issued an 'orange' alert for the districts of Jaipur, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Ajmer and Bharatpur divisions where intense thunderstorms and thundersquall with speeds reaching up to 50-60 kmph are likely, the official said.

There is also a strong possibility of winds with speeds up to 70 kmph, heavy rain and hailstorm at some places.

On May 28, there is a possibility of heavy rains in the districts of Bikaner, Jodhpur, Ajmer and Jaipur divisions, according to the officials.

The MeT department has issued a 'yellow' alert for May 30-31, the officials said.

The weather department advised people to not take shelter under trees.

(With inputs from PTI)