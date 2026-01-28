'Didi Has Defeated ED…': Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Backs West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Backs West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee |

Kolkata: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday had visited Kolkata and after visiting Kalighat temple had met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat Nabanna.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Yadav said that Didi can defeat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“The BJP has still not forgotten the pain of pen drive. Didi has defeated Enforcement Directorate (ED) and she will defeat BJP. Why would someone steal information on a pen drive? In the name of SIR, the BJP is dividing votes and is trying to cut the votes of the oppositions. The poll body earlier used to encourage people to cast more votes. Didi will return again as the Chief Minister,” said Yadav.

Meanwhile, according to Trinamool Congress (TMC) sources, the West Bengal Chief Minister after holding a rally at Singur is likely to visit the national capital to protest against SIR.

The party insiders also mentioned that party’s national secretary Abhishek Banerjee will join Mamata in the dharna outside Nirvachan Sadan.

The TMC sources mentioned that both the top TMC leaders are likely to return back to the state on February 3.

“The exact schedules of the programmes will be sorted after TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee reaches the national capital,” said the sources.

On the other hand, in a meeting with representatives of different communities at Nabanna. Mamata without naming anyone urged people not to fall into the ‘trap of divisive politics’.