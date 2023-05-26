 Rajasthan: Heavy rains lash parts of desert state killing over 20; homes damaged, trees uprooted
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan: Heavy rains lash parts of desert state killing over 20; homes damaged, trees uprooted

Rajasthan: Heavy rains lash parts of desert state killing over 20; homes damaged, trees uprooted

In Dhanna Talai area of the Jaipur city, a wall collapse was reported which killed three of the same family and injured four.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Friday, May 26, 2023, 03:13 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan: Heavy rains lash parts of desert state killing over 20; homes damaged, trees uprooted | Twitter

Jaipur: Stormy rains lashed parts of Rajasthan on Thursday night and wreaked havoc; as many as 12 people died in Tonk district. The winds were blowing at the speed of 96kmph and it uprooted many trees, electricity poles and kutcha houses (houses made of mud) were damaged in many places. The rain began around 11pm on Thursday night and gripped northeastern part of the state and adjoining areas for around two hours. 

In Dhanna Talai area of the Jaipur city, a wall collapse was reported which killed three of the same family and injured four. Besides this, three deaths were reported in the Niwai area, two in Malpura, two in Dooni, two in Deoli, and one in Uniara. 

Read Also
Weather update: India to witness normal monsoon rains in 2023, reports IMD
article-image

As per the Meteorological department, 10-70 mm rain was recorded at Jaipur, Tonk, Karauli, Dhaulpur, Sawai Madhopur, Jodhpur, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Ganganagar, Bikaner, Hanumangarh, Bharatpur, Dausa, Sikar, Na au, r and Alwar in the last 24 hours.

 Jaipur recorded a minimum temperature of 17.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday night due to heavy rains, making it the coldest May night in Jaipur in the last 50 years.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bizarre! Chhattisgarh govt officer drains 21 lakh litres of water from dam while searching for his...

Bizarre! Chhattisgarh govt officer drains 21 lakh litres of water from dam while searching for his...

Rajasthan: Heavy rains lash parts of desert state killing over 20; homes damaged, trees uprooted

Rajasthan: Heavy rains lash parts of desert state killing over 20; homes damaged, trees uprooted

Nitin Gadkari Birthday: Must-know facts about this highly popular Indian politician

Nitin Gadkari Birthday: Must-know facts about this highly popular Indian politician

WATCH: Tamil Nadu BJP worker objects to female doctor wearing hijab on duty; booked

WATCH: Tamil Nadu BJP worker objects to female doctor wearing hijab on duty; booked

WB school recruitment scam: SC refuses to stay CBI probe against Abhishek Banerjee, issues notice

WB school recruitment scam: SC refuses to stay CBI probe against Abhishek Banerjee, issues notice