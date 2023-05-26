Rajasthan: Heavy rains lash parts of desert state killing over 20; homes damaged, trees uprooted | Twitter

Jaipur: Stormy rains lashed parts of Rajasthan on Thursday night and wreaked havoc; as many as 12 people died in Tonk district. The winds were blowing at the speed of 96kmph and it uprooted many trees, electricity poles and kutcha houses (houses made of mud) were damaged in many places. The rain began around 11pm on Thursday night and gripped northeastern part of the state and adjoining areas for around two hours.

In Dhanna Talai area of the Jaipur city, a wall collapse was reported which killed three of the same family and injured four. Besides this, three deaths were reported in the Niwai area, two in Malpura, two in Dooni, two in Deoli, and one in Uniara.

As per the Meteorological department, 10-70 mm rain was recorded at Jaipur, Tonk, Karauli, Dhaulpur, Sawai Madhopur, Jodhpur, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Ganganagar, Bikaner, Hanumangarh, Bharatpur, Dausa, Sikar, Na au, r and Alwar in the last 24 hours.

Jaipur recorded a minimum temperature of 17.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday night due to heavy rains, making it the coldest May night in Jaipur in the last 50 years.