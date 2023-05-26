 Weather update: India to witness normal monsoon rains in 2023, reports IMD
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWeather update: India to witness normal monsoon rains in 2023, reports IMD

Weather update: India to witness normal monsoon rains in 2023, reports IMD

No alerts or warnings were issued by the IMD for the upcoming monsoon season in India this year.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 26, 2023, 02:35 PM IST
article-image
Weather update: India to witness normal monsoon rains in 2023, reports IMD | File

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that the country need not worry about severe or unlikely monsoons this year. The weather agency noted that India would witness normal monsoon rains in 2023 in most regions, and thus no major warnings or alerts were issued for the upcoming rainy season.

What is El Nino?

Noting the monsoon period across Indian states and UTs, IMD stated in a release that "Normal monsoon rains are likely in 2023 despite the likely emergence of the El Nino weather phenomenon."

El Nino typically means trouble for the Pacific and a break for the Atlantic coast and the Caribbean. This climate phenomenon is highly likely to form this year.

Monsoon across India

IMD has predicted a below-normal rainfall in Northwest India i.e. less than 92% LPA whereas normal rainfall in North east India, Central India, and South Peninsular India.

Reportedly, the southwest monsoon over the Indian mainland is marked by monsoon onset over Kerala and is an important indicator characterizing the transition from a hot and dry season to a rainy season. The southwest monsoon was expected from June to September with a normal rainfall i.e. 96 to 104 percent of Long period average (LPA).

“Once the monsoon will get established strong, we are expecting the monsoon to arrive in Kerala around June 4. Before June 1, we are not expecting monsoon to arrive," the weather agency stated.

(With agency inputs)

Read Also
Delhi weather: IMD predicts cloudy skies with rainfall in the national capital until Sunday
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bizarre! Chhattisgarh govt officer drains 21 lakh litres of water from dam while searching for his...

Bizarre! Chhattisgarh govt officer drains 21 lakh litres of water from dam while searching for his...

Rajasthan: Heavy rains lash parts of desert state killing over 20; homes damaged, trees uprooted

Rajasthan: Heavy rains lash parts of desert state killing over 20; homes damaged, trees uprooted

Nitin Gadkari Birthday: Must-know facts about this highly popular Indian politician

Nitin Gadkari Birthday: Must-know facts about this highly popular Indian politician

WATCH: Tamil Nadu BJP worker objects to female doctor wearing hijab on duty; booked

WATCH: Tamil Nadu BJP worker objects to female doctor wearing hijab on duty; booked

WB school recruitment scam: SC refuses to stay CBI probe against Abhishek Banerjee, issues notice

WB school recruitment scam: SC refuses to stay CBI probe against Abhishek Banerjee, issues notice