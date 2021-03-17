RacismIsNotComedy trends on Twitter as Topps company faces heat for racist BTS sticker card

Topps, a USA based company, has come under severe scrutiny on Twitter after the release of a racist trading sticker card about the South Korean boy band BTS.

Topps trading sticker card series called 'Garbage Pail Kids' depicts different sports and pop culture characters suffering due to unpleasant conditions. The card series was first made in 1985 as a parody of the virtuous 'Cabbage Patch Kids'.

The 2021 edition of Garbage Pail Kids is titled the 'Shammy award collection' based on the recent GRAMMY Awards. The 12-sticker card series include cards about various celebrities who made headlines at the GRAMMYs.