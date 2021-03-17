WATCH: Elderly Delhi woman dies after being slapped by son, gut-wrenching video goes viral

In a shocking incident in Delhi's Dwarka, a 76-year-old woman, Avtar Kaur, died after her son slapped her during an argument.

As per an India Today report, on Monday afternoon, an argument broke out between Kaur and her son and her daughter-in-law due to parking issues with their neighbours. The CCTV camera footage shows that as soon as the son slapped Kaur, she became unconscious and fell to the ground. The daughter-in-law tried to pick up the unconscious mother-in-law while the son simply looked on.

Kaur was rushed to a nearby hospital. She was declared to be brought dead by the doctors. Bindapur police have registered a case against Kaur's 45-year-old son Ranbir who has been arrested under Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police said to India Today that an argument broke out between Kaur and one of her neighbours over parking. Following this, the neighbour made a PCR call. However, upon reaching the place, the complainant informed the police that the issue was sorted. She confirmed that she did not want to pursue the matter anymore.

Ranbir confronted Kaur about arguing with the neighbours. During the argument, the son slapped his mother.

This video has been doing the rounds on Twitter. It has gone viral making people angered towards the son and sorry about the elder woman.