PM Modi, EAM Jaishankar pay tribute to 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on birth anniversary

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Dhaka on March 26 to attend celebrations of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The Bangladesh government will organise a 10-day programme from March 17 to March 26 on the occasion.

PM Modi was scheduled to attend the birth centenary celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman last year. But his visit was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Multiple other Indian ministers and government officials took to Twitter to pay their respects to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The External Affairs Minister of India, Dr. S. Jaishankar, wrote on Twitter, "Pay homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his birth centenary. His ideals continue to inspire millions across the world. India is proud to celebrate his legacy jointly with Bangladesh in this historic #MujibBorsho."