PM Modi, EAM Jaishankar pay tribute to 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among top Indian dignitaries who paid homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his birth anniversary on Wednesday.
"My heartfelt homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a champion of human rights and freedom, on his birth anniversary. He is a hero for all Indians too. It will be my honour to visit Bangladesh later this month for the historic MujibBorsho celebrations," the Prime Minister tweeted.
PM Modi is scheduled to visit Dhaka on March 26 to attend celebrations of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The Bangladesh government will organise a 10-day programme from March 17 to March 26 on the occasion.
PM Modi was scheduled to attend the birth centenary celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman last year. But his visit was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Multiple other Indian ministers and government officials took to Twitter to pay their respects to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The External Affairs Minister of India, Dr. S. Jaishankar, wrote on Twitter, "Pay homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his birth centenary. His ideals continue to inspire millions across the world. India is proud to celebrate his legacy jointly with Bangladesh in this historic #MujibBorsho."
Chief Minister of Tripura wrote on Twitter in Bengali, "On the centenary of the birth of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the lifeblood of Bangladesh's independence movement, the great hero of the liberation war and the defender of human rights, I pay my heartfelt homage to him. Bangabandhu is a great personality to all Tripura people and Indians."
Senior Consulting Editor of DD India, Ramesh Ramachandran wrote, "#Bangladesh celebrates the 101st birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman today."
Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs of India, Anurag Srivastava tweeted, "Today marks Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s 101st birth anniversary. As part of the commemorative activities celebrating centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman ‘Mujib Borsho’, India and Bangladesh have been undertaking a number of activities over the past year."
Further speaking about the events conducted by High Commission of India in Dhaka, Mr. Srivastava wrote, "HCI has undertaken a number of commemorative activities which include, displaying a group art exhibition – “Statesman of an era” on Bangabandhu across 6 different cities in Bangladesh, and organizing a Book Gifting Session on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."
He also revealed that India and Bangladesh are currently producing a biopic jointly on the life and legacy of Bangabandhu.
Informing about a previous event, he wrote, "On 17 August 2020, the Indian Cultural Centre in Dhaka organized a virtual book reading session of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s ‘The Unfinished Memoirs’ followed by discussions of select passages read by eminent writers and personalities from India and Bangladesh."
Rahman was the first President and later the Prime Minister of Bangladesh. He was assassinated on August 15, 1975. Rahman is known as the "Father of the Nation" or simply "Mujib" in Bangladesh.
With inputs from ANI.
