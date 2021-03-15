From 'Haylor' to Lilly Singh's mask - Viral moments from Grammys 2021

Music's biggest night is officially in full swing! Today, the 63rd GRAMMY Award Show is taking place in Los Angeles, United States of America. The event is a little different than its previous versions owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, it is still making a lot of buzz all around the world.
From the red carpet looks to the dazzling performances, all eyes are set on Grammys today. There are some things, however, that have become the source of discussion (or gossip) on Twitter. Chatter about these interesting instances is going viral on Twitter.
Here are all things GRAMMY that are going viral on Twitter today:
The Indo-Canadian YouTube star and late-night talk show host sported an "I stand with farmers" mask at the red carpet to reiterate her support for the ongoing farmers' protests in India.
After winning Best Rap Performance with Megan Thee Stallion for their song "Savage (Remix)" as Beyonce was stepping down from the stage, host Trevor Noah stopped her right on the stage. He announced that Beyonce has created history by becoming the singer with the highest number of Grammy awards. Beyonce looked shook, which also provided meme material to Twitter.
The South Korean pop band 'BTS' competed for best pop duo/group performance at the Grammy Awards in 2021, but failed to bag the trophy. The trophy instead went to Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga for their collaboration "Rain on Me". Reacting to this, angry BTS Army started accusing GRAMMY of using BTS to garner views but not giving them awards. Soon, #Scammys started trending on Twitter.
Former couple Harry Styles and Taylor Swift interacted publicly for the first time since their break up. This melted the hearts of all the Taylor and Harry fans. Also, when Harry won his first-ever Grammy for his song 'Watermelon Sugar', Taylor was the first to stand up and clap for the singer. Twitter is filled today with appreciation posts for Harry and Taylor's friendship.
Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B set the award ceremony on fire. Cardi and Megan each delivered solo performances before they banded together to perform 'WAP'. Keeping up with her true style, Cardi first showcased her exotic dance moves as she grabbed the heel of a giant stiletto shoe, which was designed to resemble a strip pole. Similarly, during 'WAP' performance, both Meghan and Cardi performed on an oversized bed, giving an overt nod to the song's sexuality. Twitterati enjoyed the performance but tagged it NSFW.
