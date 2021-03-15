From 'Haylor' to Lilly Singh's mask - Viral moments from Grammys 2021

Music's biggest night is officially in full swing! Today, the 63rd GRAMMY Award Show is taking place in Los Angeles, United States of America. The event is a little different than its previous versions owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, it is still making a lot of buzz all around the world.

From the red carpet looks to the dazzling performances, all eyes are set on Grammys today. There are some things, however, that have become the source of discussion (or gossip) on Twitter. Chatter about these interesting instances is going viral on Twitter.

Here are all things GRAMMY that are going viral on Twitter today:

Lilly Singh's 'I stand with farmers' mask:

The Indo-Canadian YouTube star and late-night talk show host sported an "I stand with farmers" mask at the red carpet to reiterate her support for the ongoing farmers' protests in India.