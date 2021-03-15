With 28 Grammy wins, Beyonce becomes most awarded female artiste in history of the ceremony

"As an artist, I believe it's my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times. And it's been such a difficult time. And so, I want to uplift, encourage, and celebrate all the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world," the pop singer said after winning the R&B performance award for "Black Parade".

She also congratulated her and music producer Jay Z's daughter Blue Ivy Carter, credited as a collaborator on the song, for the win.

"I know my daughter is watching. .Blue, congratulations, she won a Grammy tonight. I'm so proud of you. And I'm so honored to be your Mommy," she added.

Blu Ivy, nine, became the second youngest act to win a Grammy in show's history. Leah Peasall was eight when The Peasall Sisters won album of the year at the 2002 ceremony for their appearance on the T Bone Burnett-produced "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" soundtrack.

Hosted by Trevor Noah of "The Daily Show", the 2021 Grammy Awards were held at the Los Angeles Convention Center with COVID-19 protocols in place.

Other venues were used for the reading of nominations and announcement of winners in various categories.