Grammys 2021: BTS Army trends ‘Scammys’ after K-pop band’s ‘Dynamite’ fails to win

South Korean boy band BTS' "Dynamite" became the first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart when it was released last year.
Previously, in a statement, BTS had told the official Grammys website of their high-energy single, "The inspiration for it all began from this: even in the midst of hardships, we must focus on what we can do. As for us, we found freedom and happiness in singing and dancing. This song goes to the ones who need encouragement. We hope people feel energized when listening to the song."
After years of logging Top 40 hits and selling out arenas and stadiums, the seven-member collective competed for best pop duo/group performance at the Grammy Awards in 2021, but failed to bag the trophy.
BTS' explosive hit battled another No. 1 smash - Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's "Rain on Me" - as well as Top 10 successes like Taylor Swift and Bon Iver's "exile" and Justin Bieber and Quavo's "Intentions." J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Dua Lipa's "Un Dia (One Day)," which topped the Billboard Hot Latin songs chart.
The award went to Gaga and Grande.
Even though BTS had humbly expressed that they weren’t expecting to win this year, legion of fans, ARMY who began trending their much-awaited Grammy performance on social media, also called out the Recording Academy with the term ‘Scammys’, for using the septet for more views and engagement.
Earlier, RM had said, "We're nervous and actually, frankly, we're not expecting (to win) so much because we don't want to get disappointed because Lady Gaga, Taylor, Bieber, all the big names (are nominated). So, we're kind of confused. It's like rollercoaster - back and forth, back and forth, up and down."
Despite not winning, BTS brought the house down with the captivating performance. They created history as the first ever K-pop band performing to one of their own songs at the Grammys.
In the previous Grammys act they assisted Lil Nas X when he sang "Old Town Road" last year.
The Grammys 2021 kicked off on Sunday. The 63rd edition was delayed owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The annual show shifted from its original January 31 broadcast to March 14. The ceremony honours musical artistes, compositions and albums across 84 categories.
Comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah hosted this year's Grammys. It marks Noah's first time hosting the award ceremony.
Though usually held at the Staples Center, this year's festivities took place at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
Keeping in mind the pandemic, the event was cut down to size and mainly had a home viewing audience.
The nominations for music's biggest night were announced on November 24, 2020.
Since the pandemic, a number of awards shows have been postponed and later revamped due to COVID-19 restrictions.
