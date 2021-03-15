Grammys 2021: BTS Army trends ‘Scammys’ after K-pop band’s ‘Dynamite’ fails to win

South Korean boy band BTS' "Dynamite" became the first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart when it was released last year.

Previously, in a statement, BTS had told the official Grammys website of their high-energy single, "The inspiration for it all began from this: even in the midst of hardships, we must focus on what we can do. As for us, we found freedom and happiness in singing and dancing. This song goes to the ones who need encouragement. We hope people feel energized when listening to the song."

After years of logging Top 40 hits and selling out arenas and stadiums, the seven-member collective competed for best pop duo/group performance at the Grammy Awards in 2021, but failed to bag the trophy.

BTS' explosive hit battled another No. 1 smash - Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's "Rain on Me" - as well as Top 10 successes like Taylor Swift and Bon Iver's "exile" and Justin Bieber and Quavo's "Intentions." J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Dua Lipa's "Un Dia (One Day)," which topped the Billboard Hot Latin songs chart.

The award went to Gaga and Grande.