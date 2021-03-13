Grammys 2021: Jungkook turns drummer boy as BTS performs 'Dynamite' at MusiCares Concert, watch video

This inclusion of BTS attracted its legion of fans, ARMY who began trending their performance on social media.

BTS only recently made their 'MTV Unplugged' debut. Known for stadium spectaculars, the band offered fans a more intimate experience. The 30-minute show included a cover of Coldplay's 'Fix You' and hits like 'Life Goes On' and 'Dynamite'.

Meanwhile, BTS is set to perform at the Grammys on March 14.

After years of logging Top 40 hits and selling out arenas and stadiums, the seven-member collective is competing for best pop duo/group performance.

BTS' explosive hit will battle another No. 1 smash - Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's "Rain on Me" - as well as Top 10 successes like Taylor Swift and Bon Iver's "exile" and Justin Bieber and Quavo's "Intentions." J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Dua Lipa's "Un Dia (One Day)," which topped the Billboard Hot Latin songs chart, rounds out the five nominees.

Their Grammy performance will mark their second on the major awards show - they assisted Lil Nas X when he sang "Old Town Road" last year.

The band is currently working on new music - as a group and soloists. They said the Grammy nomination does create some pressure for the next batch of songs they produce, but they're not letting the success get to their heads.