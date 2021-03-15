YouTuber Lilly Singh sports 'I stand with farmers' mask at Grammys 2021

Indo-Canadian YouTube star and late-night talk show host Lilly Singh who has been constantly backing the protesting farmers in India, displayed her solidarity at the 2021 Grammys as well.

Lilly, who arrived in style wearing a polka dot black power suit wore a face mask that had "I stand with farmers" written on it.

Sharing the image on social media, Singh wrote, “I know red carpet/award show pictures always get the most coverage, so here you go media. Feel free to run with it.”