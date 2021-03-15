YouTuber Lilly Singh sports 'I stand with farmers' mask at Grammys 2021

Indo-Canadian YouTube star and late-night talk show host Lilly Singh who has been constantly backing the protesting farmers in India, displayed her solidarity at the 2021 Grammys as well.
Lilly, who arrived in style wearing a polka dot black power suit wore a face mask that had "I stand with farmers" written on it.
Sharing the image on social media, Singh wrote, “I know red carpet/award show pictures always get the most coverage, so here you go media. Feel free to run with it.”
Last year, Lilly drew attention to the farmers' protest via TikTok.
She said, "Did you know right in India there is the largest human protest in history taking place? If you follow me on other socials, you know I've been talking a lot about the farmer protests happening in India. Long story short, farmers are protesting new agriculture bills that affect their livelihood. And they've been peacefully protesting but they're met with no so peaceful responses."
Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi border points since November last year, demanding the repeal of the three farm laws and legal guarantee of minimum support price for their crops.
The three laws are the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
The Grammys 2021 kicked off on Sunday. The 63rd edition was delayed owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The annual show shifted from its original January 31 broadcast to March 14. The ceremony honours musical artistes, compositions and albums across 84 categories.
Comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah hosted this year's Grammys. It marks Noah's first time hosting the award ceremony.
Though usually held at the Staples Center, this year's festivities took place at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
Keeping in mind the pandemic, the event was cut down to size and mainly had a home viewing audience.
The nominations for music's biggest night were announced on November 24, 2020.
Since the pandemic, a number of awards shows have been postponed and later revamped due to COVID-19 restrictions.