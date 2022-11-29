Portugal vs Uruguay: Cristiano Ronaldo gets trolled for claiming Bruno Fernandes' goal

e-Paper Get App
Cristiano Ronaldo claimed the 54th-minute goal after he thought he had headed the ball but the goal was awarded to Bruno Fernandes as the ball had rolled back into the net of his cross.

Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Portugal sailed past Uruguay to book a spot in the round of 16 after they secured a 2-0 victory against the South American team at Lusail Stadium in a Group H encounter at the ongoing FIFA World Cup. Bruno Fernandes' brace helped Portugal venture into the knockout stages.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo claimed the 54th-minute goal after he thought he had headed the ball but the goal was awarded to Bruno Fernandes as the ball had rolled back into the net of his cross.

Manchester United fans and the other football enthusiasts took to troll Ronaldo for trying to steal Bruno's goal on his name. However, Ronaldo fans didn't fail to support their favourite player.

