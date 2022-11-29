Portugal vs Uruguay: Cristiano Ronaldo gets trolled for claiming Bruno Fernandes' goal | File

Portugal sailed past Uruguay to book a spot in the round of 16 after they secured a 2-0 victory against the South American team at Lusail Stadium in a Group H encounter at the ongoing FIFA World Cup. Bruno Fernandes' brace helped Portugal venture into the knockout stages.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo claimed the 54th-minute goal after he thought he had headed the ball but the goal was awarded to Bruno Fernandes as the ball had rolled back into the net of his cross.

The goal has officially been ruled as scored by Bruno Fernandes #POR #URU https://t.co/3NN2pbupe0 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 28, 2022

Manchester United fans and the other football enthusiasts took to troll Ronaldo for trying to steal Bruno's goal on his name. However, Ronaldo fans didn't fail to support their favourite player.

Check tweets

Ronaldo trying to steal Bruno Fernandes goal pic.twitter.com/BSq99LV8dx — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) November 28, 2022

Ronaldo still trying to rob bruno’s goal. This guy🤢



pic.twitter.com/Lp0y93JPsw — Akshat (@Mysticalleo_) November 28, 2022

Bruno Fernandez watching Cristiano Ronaldo celebrate the goal he scored pic.twitter.com/dyAVIkUD28 — Ozzy⛧ (@ozskiii) November 28, 2022

What happened with ”Ronaldo was happy for Bruno”? Ronaldo is clearly asking why he didnt receive the goal here. SHAMELESS! pic.twitter.com/yiaXDjmzQm — M A T 🦢 (@BlancoYMessiii) November 29, 2022

To be fair to Ronaldo, he ran to hug Bruno after the goal & not SIU or Sleep On celebration.



He knew 👌❤️ — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) November 28, 2022

RONALDO WAS SO HAPPY FOR BRUNO. ❤️pic.twitter.com/P10a63T0LW — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) November 28, 2022

Ronaldo was celebrating with passion because he was happy for Bruno. pic.twitter.com/VYIsyVPJXS — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) November 28, 2022