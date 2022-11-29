FIFA World Cup 2022: 'Time traveller' predicts final match, says THIS team will win the world football tournament | File

Who will win the FIFA World cup 2022? If this is what you are often thinking as a football fan, this time traveller has already predicted the win in his viral video.

Wait, what? Is that even possible? A TikTok video showing Brazil vs France supposedly playing the finals at the football tournament has now gone viral. It not only hints about the two teams making it to the finals but also predicts who wins the trophy.

A screenshot from TikTok video shared by the Time Traveller shows that Brazil will beat France in the 2022 World Cup final at Qatar.

A screenshot from TikTok video shared by the Time Traveller | TikTok

Interestingly, both teams that the TikToker predicted for the finals have qualified for the next round.

The self-proclaimed 'time traveller,' who has an apt username on the social media platform @worldcuptimetraveller, claimed the footage to be from three weeks in the future showing who wins the football trophy.

To those curious and suspicious about the travel into future, let us tell you that the two teams - Brazil and France - played earlier against each other during the game in 2015 and 2006. Sports enthusiasts guess that the jersey shown in the video likely differs from the past matches, thus hinting that it could be a future snap.