FIFA World Cup 2022: 'Superman' with a 'Save Ukraine' jersey, invades pitch with a 'rainbow flag' in Qatar football stadium; watch video

FIFA World Cup 2022: 'Superman' with a 'Save Ukraine' jersey, invades pitch with a rainbow flag | viral video

Qatar's conservative ideology has made it release several restrictions towards the hosted football tournament. From no beers to cheer the stadium mood to a prohibition on wearing OneLove armbands, football fans have been asked to adhere to many conditions in order to witness the match live from the venue.

Meanwhile, during the recent match between Portugal vs Uruguay, an activist caught the attention of the crowd for expressing solidarity towards various conflicts, crisis and circumstances from across the globe.

He, who carried the 'Superman' logo on his jersey, also printed words on his attire to extend support to Iran and Ukraine. His T-shirt read in bold, "Save Ukraine," and on the back had the text, "Respect for Iranian woman." Also, he came to light for giving a shout-out to the LGBTQIA+ community as he ran across the football ground.

Watch: