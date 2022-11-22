e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsFIFA World Cup 2022: Organisers confiscate rainbow hats from fans, Wales federation questions FIFA; watch

FIFA World Cup 2022: Organisers confiscate rainbow hats from fans, Wales federation questions FIFA; watch

Rainbow imagery, a symbol of LGBTQ rights, is controversial in a country where same-sex relations are criminalised.

AgenciesUpdated: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 09:17 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

The Wales football federation says it has asked FIFA for clarity on reports some Wales fans were stopped from taking rainbow-colored hats into a World Cup stadium.

The Welsh federation said it was involved in creating the hats for fans to wear in Qatar, starting against the United States on Monday.

Rainbow imagery, a symbol of LGBTQ rights, is controversial in a country where same-sex relations are criminalised.

Fans and some staff members were "asked to remove and discard their Rainbow Wall bucket hats before entry to the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium," the Wales federation said in a statement on Tuesday, adding it was extremely disappointed.

"The (federation) has collated information on these alleged incidents and will be addressing this matter directly with FIFA," it said.

FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In April, a senior Qatari security official overseeing tournament preparations suggested fans carrying rainbow flags could have them removed to protect them from possible attacks.

Read Also
'Shame on you': Iranian women blast FIFA after football governing body shares video of fan wearing...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with immediate effect

Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with immediate effect

On camera: Argentina, Brazil football fans break into massive brawl in Kerala after Lionel Messi &...

On camera: Argentina, Brazil football fans break into massive brawl in Kerala after Lionel Messi &...

Portugal great Luis Figo makes big statement after Saudi Arabia's shock win over Argentina in FIFA...

Portugal great Luis Figo makes big statement after Saudi Arabia's shock win over Argentina in FIFA...

'Unbelievable': Netizens react after Lionel Messi's Argentina stunned by Saudi Arabia in FIFA World...

'Unbelievable': Netizens react after Lionel Messi's Argentina stunned by Saudi Arabia in FIFA World...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi's Argentina suffer shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia in opener

FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi's Argentina suffer shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia in opener