'We Will Talk...': PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Breaks Silence On Press Conference Snub Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match; Video

On the eve of the much-anticipated Super 4 showdown between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, tensions rose off the field as Pakistan’s scheduled pre-match press conference was abruptly cancelled, drawing attention from fans and media alike.

When asked to clarify the reason behind the cancellation, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi offered a brief but telling response: “We will talk about it soon.”

In recent weeks, the PCB has been dealing with a flurry of challenges, including social media criticism, performance concerns, and public jibes, most notably surrounding player form and off-field distractions. Against this backdrop, every move by the board and team management is under intense scrutiny.

As cricket fans await the iconic clash in the Super 4 stage, all eyes are not only on the players’ performance but also on what revelations may emerge from the PCB camp once Chairman Naqvi makes good on his promise to “talk about it soon.” Until then, the silence remains as intriguing as the match itself.

Following India’s narrow 21-run victory over Oman in their final group-stage match at the Asia Cup 2025, Indian fielding coach T. Dilip addressed the media in the post-match press conference, striking a calm yet confident tone ahead of the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan Super Four clash on September 21.

While the excitement surrounding the high-octane fixture against Pakistan continues to build among fans and media, Dilip emphasized that the Indian dressing room remains grounded and focused.

“Everyone is geared up for the Pakistan game. But we treat every game the same,” he said, echoing the team’s long-standing philosophy of consistency and preparation.

India, who remained unbeaten in the group stage, had to dig deep to overcome a spirited challenge from Oman, who came close to chasing down India’s 188-run target.