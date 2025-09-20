SL vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Fifties From Saif Hassan & Towhid Hridoy Help Nervy Bangladesh Seal 4-Wicket Win

Saif Hasan and Towhid Hridoy. | (Image Credits: X)

Bangladesh secured a nervy four-wicket win over Sri Lanka, beginning their Super 4 campaign of Asia Cup 2025 brightly on September 20, Saturday at the Dubai International Stadium. Fifties from Saif Hasan and Towhid Hridoy helped the Tigers cross the line as Sri Lanka finished on the receiving end despite Dasun Shanaka taking two wickets in the final over.

The toss had fallen in favour of Bangladesh skipper Litton Das, who opted to chase in Dubai, given the venue favours sides chasing. Although Sri Lanka began their innings in promising fashion, they found themselves soon in a strife, slipping to 65/3 in the 10th over of the innings. After stumbling to 97/4, Shanaka and captain Charith Asalanka shared a 57-run partnership. With Shanaka's pyrotechnics taking the Island nation past 150, they were well on course for over 170.

But Bangladesh's wily seamer Mustafizur Rahman bowled a senastional 19th over to dismiss Kamindu Mendis (1) and Wanindu Hasaranga (2), thereby finishing with a haul of 4-0-20-3. Shanaka finished the innings off with a maximum, taking their side to 168.

Nuwan Thushara strikes in his first over but Bangladesh still race off the blocks

Sri Lanka's new-ball bowler Nuwan Thushara, who was outstanding against Afghanistan, taking four scalps, rearranged Tanzid Hasan's stumps in the opening over itself. But the Tigers still played an attacking brand of cricket, with their skipper Das leading the charge, stitching a brisk 59-run stand with Saif Hassan.

Bangladesh witnessed another solid 54-run partnership between Hassan and Hridoy before the former fell for 61 off 45 deliveries. With Hassan perishing in the 14th over, Hridoy went hammer and tongs against Mendis in the following over, firmly swinging the match in Bangladesh's favour.

It all came down to five needed off the final over and though Bangladesh lost two wickets, they got the victory with one ball to spare.