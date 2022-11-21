e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Shame on you': Iranian women blast FIFA after football governing body shares video of fan wearing hijab

'Shame on you': Iranian women blast FIFA after football governing body shares video of fan wearing hijab

Iran face England in their opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 21, 2022, 06:32 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

FIFA on Monday came under severe critisism after the governing body posted a video of a woman wearing hijab in a preview clip of the World Cup match between England and Iran on Monday.

In a video shared by the football governing body's official Twitter handle, a women with a Iranian flag painted on her face is seen wearing a hijab.

The protest comes after Mahsa Zhina Amini, a young Kurdish-Iranian woman, was arrested by Iranian police for not wearing a hijab, her brother was told she'd be detained for a few hours and released.

Three days later she was dead.

Iran's notorious morality police', whose job it is to make sure women wear veils in public, have been accused of beating Amini, 22, so badly she went into a coma within hours of her arrest and had to be taken to hospital, where she died.

Amini's death sparked the largest protests seen in Iran since the foundation of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Hundreds were killed as thousands marched through the streets telling Iran's supreme leader and the regime itself 'to get lost'.

Iranian females took to social media to voice their protest.

Here are a few reactions

Read Also
Iran protests: Two actors detained after appearing in public without hijab
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

FIFA World Cup 2022: Iran players refuse to sing national anthem in protest against Khamenei’s...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Iran players refuse to sing national anthem in protest against Khamenei’s...

'Shame on you': Iranian women blast FIFA after football governing body shares video of fan wearing...

'Shame on you': Iranian women blast FIFA after football governing body shares video of fan wearing...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Here's England’s playing XI against Iran, check out who starts

FIFA World Cup 2022: Here's England’s playing XI against Iran, check out who starts

FIFA World Cup 2022: Harry Kane will not wear 'One Love' armband against Iran

FIFA World Cup 2022: Harry Kane will not wear 'One Love' armband against Iran

FIFA World Cup 2022: Barred from stadiums at home, Iran women travel to Qatar

FIFA World Cup 2022: Barred from stadiums at home, Iran women travel to Qatar