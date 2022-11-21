'Shame on you': Iranian women blast FIFA after football governing body shares video of fan wearing hijab

FIFA on Monday came under severe critisism after the governing body posted a video of a woman wearing hijab in a preview clip of the World Cup match between England and Iran on Monday.
In a video shared by the football governing body's official Twitter handle, a women with a Iranian flag painted on her face is seen wearing a hijab.
The protest comes after Mahsa Zhina Amini, a young Kurdish-Iranian woman, was arrested by Iranian police for not wearing a hijab, her brother was told she'd be detained for a few hours and released.
Three days later she was dead.
Iran's notorious morality police', whose job it is to make sure women wear veils in public, have been accused of beating Amini, 22, so badly she went into a coma within hours of her arrest and had to be taken to hospital, where she died.
Amini's death sparked the largest protests seen in Iran since the foundation of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Hundreds were killed as thousands marched through the streets telling Iran's supreme leader and the regime itself 'to get lost'.
Iranian females took to social media to voice their protest.
