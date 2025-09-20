Pro Kabaddi League Season 12: Ankit Rana Guides Patna Pirates To Spectacular Victory

It was a stunning fourth quarter by Patna Pirates that defined their win over Dabang Delhi K.C., beating them 33-30 at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday. Substitute Ankit Rana led the comeback win in style with his 12 raid points, as they ended the Season 8 champions' winning streak.

Dabang Delhi K.C. looked composed in the opening 10 minutes, with Neeraj Narwal and Ajinkya Pawar driving their momentum. Neeraj’s clever raids and Pawar’s Do-Or-Die success gave Dabang Delhi an early cushion. Backed by the defensive presence of Fazel Atrachali and Saurabh Nandal, they tightened the screws on the Pirates’ raiders.

The Pirates, though, kept snapping at their opponents’ heels with timely contributions. Ayan and Sudhakar chipped in with raid points to keep the scoreboard moving. Navdeep and Ankit’s tackles provided defensive resistance, ensuring the gap didn’t widen. But at the 10-minute mark, Dabang Delhi were firmly in control with a handy 4-point lead.

Dabang Delhi K.C. tightened their grip in the second quarter, with Neeraj Narwal continuing to dictate the pace. The raider reached six points by halftime, consistently troubling the Pirates’ defence. Ajinkya and Ashu Malik chipped in, while Surjeet Singh joined in defence with crucial points.

The Pirates tried to stay afloat, but Delhi’s collective effort proved too strong. Ankit’s Super Tackle briefly lifted the Pirates, yet it wasn’t enough to stop them. Dabang Delhi’s pressure culminated in a brilliant ALL OUT just before the break, stamping their authority on the contest. With a 19-10 lead at halftime, Delhi carried the impetus into the second half.

The three-time champions showed real grit in the third quarter, chipping away at Dabang Delhi’s lead with a spirited fightback. Ayan led the charge in attack, keeping the defence under pressure with timely raids. He found strong support from substitute Ankit Rana, who delivered a flurry of points against Dabang Delhi’s stalwart defenders.

In defence, skipper Ankit Jaglan stood tall, producing crucial tackles to halt the opponents’ rhythm at key moments. His effort, combined with Navdeep’s support, gave the Pirates the backbone they needed to stay in the contest. While Neeraj and Ajinkya still kept their team ticking, the Pirates’ resurgence was undeniable.

The Pirates saved their best for the final quarter, staging a sensational comeback to snatch victory from Dabang Delhi K.C. The two Ankits — Ankit Rana in attack and skipper Ankit Jaglan in defence — completely turned the tide of the contest.

Rana unleashed a storm of raid points, including a match-defining ALL OUT, while Jaglan’s decisive tackles broke Dabang Delhi’s rhythm. The Pirates, once trailing, suddenly had the momentum firmly on their side.

Dabang Delhi, despite Neeraj and Ashu’s efforts, simply couldn’t match Patna’s intensity in the dying stages. The Pirates racked up a stunning 16 points in the final 10 minutes, compared to just five from their opponents, sealing a thrilling 33-30 win and ending the Dabang Delhi’s winning streak.

Manpreet Singh records historic 100th PKL win as coach as Haryana Steelers secure narrow victory over Tamil Thalaivas

Jaipur, September 20, 2025: The clash between Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur turned into a pulsating contest, with the Steelers holding their nerve to eke out a 38-36 victory on Saturday. Beyond the scoreline, the night carried special significance as Steelers’ head coach Manpreet Singh became the first-ever PKL coach to register 100 wins — a historic milestone.

The opening minutes set the tone for an action-packed night. The Thalaivas drew first blood as Arjun Deshwal struck early, while Steelers’ raiders found themselves contained by a disciplined defence led by Ronak and Himanshu. A swift ALL OUT inflicted by Arjun put the Thalaivas in control, with his aggressive raids repeatedly exposing defensive gaps.

The Steelers, however, began to claw their way back. Vinay found his rhythm after a shaky start, scoring through successive raids to keep the Steelers in touch. Jaideep struck with timely tackles, neutralising the threat of Moein Shafaghi and Rohit Beniwal. The Steelers capitalised on errors from the Thalaivas.

Momentum shifted around the midway stage of the half when the Steelers responded with an All Out of their own. Vinay and Shivam Patare combined to produce decisive raids, while Jaideep marshalled the defensive line with aggression. The scoreboard tightened as both sides traded blows in quick succession.

By the closing minutes of the half, Arjun continued to trouble Haryana with his consistent point-scoring, but Vinay’s raids ensured the Steelers went into the break still very much in contention. Ahead of halftime, the Steelers had the lead, with the score reading 25-16.

The second half exploded into action with both raiding units on fire. Deshwal carried on from where he left off, picking off defenders at will, and at one point dismissing Jaideep and Sahil Narwal in back-to-back raids. Himanshu’s defensive resilience also denied Haryana crucial points in Do-Or-Die situations.

But the Steelers refused to be outdone. Substitute Mayank Saini made an immediate impact, pulling off multi-point raids that turned the tide. He dismissed Ronak and Anuj Gawade in one raid, before scalping Nitesh Kumar later, lifting the Steelers and giving their bench fresh energy. Shivam Patare complemented him with clever raids, keeping the Thalaivas in check.

The match then entered a tense, defensive phase where both sides exchanged empty raids and failed Do-Or-Die attempts. The defending champions’ backline stood tall, while Arulnanthababu of the Thalaivas delivered a superb Super Tackle to keep his team in contention. With less than five minutes to go, the game hung finely in the balance.

In the final exchanges, Haryana showed the composure that has come to define Manpreet Singh’s sides. Vinay, despite being contained earlier, delivered a crucial raid that tilted the momentum, while Hardeep’s late tackle on Arjun ensured the Thalaivas couldn’t complete a comeback. The Steelers saw off the last few raids with discipline, sealing a 38-36 win in what will go down as Manpreet Singh’s small piece of PKL history.