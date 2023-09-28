Popcorn Omelette: Delhi Street Vendor Prepares Bizarre Dish Leaving Internet In A Frenzy (WATCH) | Instagram

In case you are a regular omelette eater when it comes to breakfast, this video is just for you. Have you ever tried a 'Popcorn Omelette' to soothe your hunger? The dish might seem bizarre and unheard for many, but it actually exists. A street vendor from Delhi's khau gully has come up with the unusual recipe that is giving internet a frenzy.

In a video shared on Instagram, we can see the 'Bhauji Ka Popcorn Wala Omlette' staff preparing the quirky food item. It started with some butter and eggs, followed by adding popcorn and veggies to it. Does it look good to make one crave for it? Take a look at the reel yourself and figure out.

Netizens react after video goes viral

The recipe went viral and caught the attention of thousands of internet users who watched the food reel. They commented reacting to 'Popcorn Omelette' and said, "Bas kar bhai." While many expressed hate and dislike towards the dish, a few differed in their opinions and praised the creation. "Ise kahte hai popcorn (This is what is meant by popcorn)."

