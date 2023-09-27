Would You Have Some Cheese-Filled Dry Fruit Pizza? Weird Dish From Ahmedabad Goes Viral (WATCH) | Instagram

A viral video from Instagram shows an eatery in Ahmedabad, Gujarat serving foodies a quirky dish that one would never tried before. What is it? They call it the "dry fruit pizza" which is loaded with cheese toppings. The food preparation caught the attention of netizens and made them react to the weird recipe. While some found it visually appealing, others gave a big no to the dish. WATCH VIDEO

Worth giving a bite? Here's what food blogger says

Since being shared earlier this year, the video featuring the 'cheese-filled dry fruit pizza' has gathered thousands of likes and more than a million views on the content-sharing platform. It was uploaded by a food blogger named Urmil Patel who tried and reviewed the dish. While sharing the food reel online, he pointed out that the dish is highly-priced. The location to try the unique pizza was stated in the captions as Manek Chowk in Ahmedabad.

Similar dishes that went viral

Vegetable Ice Cream Pizza: You might have enjoyed a veg pizza loaded with the richness of vegetables, but how about adding some ice cream to it? Such a dish actually exists. It went viral on social media some months ago, leaving internet users stunned. It was prepared with veggies, chocolate sauce and garnished with flavoured ice creams.

Pizza Vadapav: A restaurant from the suburbs of Mumbai caught the attention of people for preparing 'Bahubali Pizza Vadapav.' Netizens gave mixed feedback to the dish after going through the food reel. Some expressed excitement to try the dish while others looked out for a dislike button.

Pizza With Coca-Cola Dip: A video showing a youth eating a pizza by dipping a slice of it in a cup of Coca-Cola surfaced online and made viewers call it "cringe max." The behaviour and food habit made people remember dipping a biscuit in chai as one commented, "Pizza be like - sharam karo biscuit nahi hu jo coke main chai ki tarah dubakar kha rahe ho."

