Watch: Video of boy eating pizza slice dipped in Coca-Cola goes viral; netizens say it's 'time to leave the earth'

Weird food combinations have always been a topic of great interest for netizens on various social media platforms. While some combinations seem to sound less bizarre, others sound impossible to digest. Instagram recently witnessed one such combination that was brought forward by a young boy who was seen dipping a slice of pizza into a glass of Coca-Cola!

Have a look at the video right here:

The user captioned a clip on Instagram with, "Pizza in dasi style...(sic)."

Although most of us require a soft drink to accompany the delectable Italian treat, dipping pizza in a drink pushes it too far.

What do you think? If you're not sure how you feel about this bizarre combination yet, you might want to take a look at how netizens on Instgram have reacted to the desi pizza:

Did you know?

Modern pizza evolved from similar flatbread dishes in Naples, Italy, in the 18th or early 19th century. The word pizza was first documented in A.D. 997 in Gaeta and successively in different parts of Central and Southern Italy.

Pizzas entered the Indian food market around the 1980s but it was not until 1996 that some American fast food chains set up shop with their pan pizzas. Till then, pizza, for most Indians, was a bread base topped with tomato ketchup and processed cheese.

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 05:02 PM IST