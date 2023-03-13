 Poor drawing skills? Here's how talented dad took help of AI to recreate kid's pencil sketches
Poor drawing skills? Here's how talented dad took help of AI to recreate kid's pencil sketches

The internet is impressed with a father who has gone viral for turning his little one's paper sketches into onscreen images. You need to know more about him and his talented task; read below

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 13, 2023, 07:45 PM IST
article-image
Poor drawing skills? Here's how talented dad took help of AI to recreate kid's pencil sketches | Twitter: Tom Curtis

Poor drawing skills? It's a "why fear when daddy is here" case for a kid whose artworks are turned into creative images by his father Tom Curtis. The internet is impressed with a father who has gone viral for turning his little one's paper sketches into onscreen images, and there are undoubtedly well-recreated.

Be it an okayish horse or a not-so-bad cat, dad Tom turned them all to look real and perfect with the help of AI. Dom, is the name of the artist aged six in 2019, the year when Tom's craze for his loving kid started under the banner "Things I Have Drawn."

Dom's artwork turned into images

Dom's artwork turned into images | Instagram: thingsihavedrawn

Taking to Twitter, Tom acknowledged him and his work going viral on social media. However, he was a little sad to know that many didn't credit back to him and engaged in merely sharing the work and appreciating it without knowledge of the person behind it.

article-image

Their official website reads: Things I Have Drawn imagines a world in which the things kids draw are real. What started as a silly little project between dad, Tom, and his 6-year-old son, Dom, soon had Dom’s younger brother, Al, joining in the fun, and more recently has turned into something much much bigger, with parents sending their kid's drawings in from all over the world.

article-image

