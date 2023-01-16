Mumbai: Pilot daughter touches dad's feet, hugs him before take-off while having him on her flight, emotional Instagram reel goes viral | Instagram: Capt. Krutadnya Hale

The bond that a child shares with their parents is always unique and adorable. And the love that a daughter has towards her dad is special, don't you agree? It's probably the best moment of one's life to share one's success with parents who made us knock great heights. A video showing a pilot taking her father on her flight has gone viral on social media. The Instagram reel has touched several viewers. WATCH:

Captain Krutadnya Hale from the Airbus 320 flight shared an Instagram reel showing her fly with her father on board. The happiness of having dad on her flight and him seeing the girl achieve great heights was captured in the video that films tears of joy.

In the video, we can see Hale who as per her social media profile commutes between Mumbai, India and Madrid, Spain, spending some life moments with her father. She bows down to touch his feet and seek blessings before take-off, and also tightly hugs him with fondness and gratitude.

"His Happy Tears," read the on-screen text and video caption. Hale wrote while sharing the video that she often leaves home during early mornings, however, doesn't skip seeking blessings and best wishes for the flight from her parents. She wrote below the viral video, ".Blessings before we take off ✈️, I never leave my home without my parents blessings, sometimes I fly early morning, leave home at 3-4 am when my parents are in deep sleep, though leaving home without touching there feet is incomplete (sic)."

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)