Bengaluru: Biker rides on Outer Ring Road with 2 cats on board, netizens divided over viral video; WATCH

Bengaluru: The city that creates buzz for its busy roads is making the headlines for something a little different than usual. Bengaluru has caught the attention of the internet for an adorable video from one of the prominent roads of the city. A video from the Outer Ring Road has gone viral and it shows a bikers ride along with two cute cats. The way he maintains balance and assures to not get distracted due to the notorious cats on board is a must-watch. Take a look at the video right here:

In the video shared on Twitter, we can see a biker carefully ride the two-wheeler on the ORR of Bangalore. Ensuring the safety of the two animals, he can be seen riding the vehicle in the viral footage. One of the two cats can be seen seated on his backpack while the other can be spotted on the bike's fuel tank ahead.

Is it safe to ride in such a manner or should the video be condemned? Since being shared on Twitter by a local named Aarun Gowda, the video has mostly attracted praise as netizens found the bike ride adorable. The comments section called him “Catman of Bangalore." Some replies also questioning road safety and tried to pull the attention of cops.

