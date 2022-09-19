Pakistani teacher asks class 1 students to draw her portrait, take a look into some sketches

viral photos | Twitter

Relooking into one's school days may pull most people into a wave of nostalgia, from how one entered the classroom ahead of the school bell to waiting to the ring for lunch, PT period and closure...

In a recent case from from Pakistan, a teacher has gone viral for sharing the artworks of her students. Indeed, the drawings by her class 1 students were the key reason that created the buzz on Twitter.

When the teacher identified as Nishat asked her students to trying sketching her portrait during the lecture, several students put in their best efforts to create one. Having received the drawings, she took to review and acknowledge the work of her class on the microblogging platform.

Take a look at the Twitter thread, right here:

Massive improvement over the last one. The earrings are so on point. The hair is pretty much on spot. I’ll give it a 9/10 pic.twitter.com/rHfdVn1KZo — Nishat (@Nishat64) September 15, 2022

Patriotic vibes super opposite to the real Nishat. The eye lashes are super on fleek. Don’t know what’s going on with the dress but will give it a 6.5/10 pic.twitter.com/hZVHZOlp68 — Nishat (@Nishat64) September 15, 2022

Due to high number of requests I am sharing some more works of art. This one’s pretty minimal, very modern. So I’ll rate it a 6.5/10 pic.twitter.com/lZKoTRSaB2 — Nishat (@Nishat64) September 16, 2022

I have been meaning to shave my head for a while and I see a reflection of that dream in this. The hands look like clouds though, so 4.5/10 pic.twitter.com/DpNW57VaWb — Nishat (@Nishat64) September 16, 2022