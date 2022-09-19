e-Paper Get App
HomeViralPakistani teacher asks class 1 students to draw her portrait, take a look into some sketches

Pakistani teacher asks class 1 students to draw her portrait, take a look into some sketches

The teacher shared the drawings on Twitter; and it's gone viral.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 19, 2022, 10:06 AM IST
article-image
viral photos | Twitter

Relooking into one's school days may pull most people into a wave of nostalgia, from how one entered the classroom ahead of the school bell to waiting to the ring for lunch, PT period and closure...

In a recent case from from Pakistan, a teacher has gone viral for sharing the artworks of her students. Indeed, the drawings by her class 1 students were the key reason that created the buzz on Twitter.

When the teacher identified as Nishat asked her students to trying sketching her portrait during the lecture, several students put in their best efforts to create one. Having received the drawings, she took to review and acknowledge the work of her class on the microblogging platform.

Take a look at the Twitter thread, right here:

Read Also
Watch video: This student's apology to teacher goes viral on the internet
article-image
Read Also
Breaking Bad vibes! Reel 'Heisenberg' Walter White spotted among wall frame of scientists
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

On camera: Iranian women shave their heads and burn hijabs to protest against moral police,...

On camera: Iranian women shave their heads and burn hijabs to protest against moral police,...

Viral TikTok sensation Khaby Lame earns in crores for each social media post; details inside

Viral TikTok sensation Khaby Lame earns in crores for each social media post; details inside

Pakistani teacher asks class 1 students to draw her portrait, take a look into some sketches

Pakistani teacher asks class 1 students to draw her portrait, take a look into some sketches

Birthday twins! Queen Elizabeth II exchanged letters with US woman for 70 years

Birthday twins! Queen Elizabeth II exchanged letters with US woman for 70 years

Watch Video: Elephant imitates little girl's dance steps, netizens adore it

Watch Video: Elephant imitates little girl's dance steps, netizens adore it