Watch video: This student's apology to teacher goes viral on the internet

Screengrab from video by @Gulzar_sahab |

A sweet video of a little boy pleading with his teacher for forgiveness after misbehaving in class has gone viral online. The video, which was posted to Twitter on Monday, shows a young boy calming down his instructor after the pupil disobeyed.

The child can be seen repeatedly apologising to the teacher and pledging to learn from his error in the footage. In an effort to win her love back, he is even seen repeatedly kissing her on the cheeks.

"Nahi aap karte ho, baar baar karte ho. Baar baar bolte ho nahi karunga fir karte ho (You repeatedly say that you will not do it, but still you do. I will not talk to you. You said once that you will not do it again, but you did)," says the teacher in the clip.

"Nahi Karunga, ma'am (I will not do it, ma'am)," says the boy, while hugging the teacher.

At the end of the video, the little pupil persuades the instructor, who then offers him a kiss in return. The teacher's identity and school are still unknown.

The video has received over 16,000 likes and over 282,000 views on Twitter. The comment section was overrun by "cute" and "adorable" comments from online users.