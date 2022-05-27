Poetry written by Ukrainian soldier is leaving netizens teary-eyed. Here's what he wrote!

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) took to Twitter and shared a picture of a soldier and a poem. The poem is written by him as a reply to his daughter. The letter has already been translated in 10 languages, and now it's making waves on the internet leaving netizens teary-eyed.

Here's what MFA has shared:

The poem by #Ukrainian soldier @vyshebaba written as an answer to his daughtersʼ letters has been already translated into 10 languages in just one week.#LifeWillPrevail



Translated by Anastasia Kirii

English 👇 pic.twitter.com/NyxIU9g1Ec — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) May 26, 2022

